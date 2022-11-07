Home / World News / No winner: US Powerball jackpot prize at $1.9 billion, largest in world history

No winner: US Powerball jackpot prize at $1.9 billion, largest in world history

Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:46 PM IST

38 draws, no winner: US Powerball jackpot prize at $1.9 billion, largest in world history

US Powerball Jackpot: A man buys lottery tickets ahead of the Powerball jackpot drawing.(AP)
US Powerball Jackpot: A man buys lottery tickets ahead of the Powerball jackpot drawing.(AP)
By Mallika Soni

The US Powerball jackpot grew to a staggering $1.9 billion making it the largest prize in world history. The jackpot prize reached a new high after yet another week without a winner. The winning numbers for Saturday's draw were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69, with a Powerball of 20, AFP reported.

With no ticket matching the five numbers and the Powerball, the pot rolls over with a grand prize of $1.9 billion in Monday's draw, organizers said. This marks the biggest ever jackpot amassed surpassing the already record $1.6 billion which went unclaimed on Saturday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are still 1 in 292.2 million. But if there were duplicate winners who select the same combination of numbers, they would share the jackpot.

The last time someone claimed the Powerball jackpot was August 3, when a lucky ticket holder in Pennsylvania raked in an estimated $206.9 million. On Saturday, 16 tickets matched the five main numbers to win $1 million each.

The powerball ticked costs $2 and a winner could choose a lump sum payment, calculated for Monday's jackpot at $929 million. Or they could opt for payments over 29 years.

Most winners choose the lump sum payout.

