Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Key WHO trials to test 3 drugs for use in Covid
world news

Key WHO trials to test 3 drugs for use in Covid

“Finding more effective and accessible therapeutics for Covid-19 patients remains a critical need,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Agencies | , Geneva/bangkok
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO).(via AP)

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday announced major international trials of three drugs to see if they improve the condition of hospitalised Covid-19 patients. Artesunate, imatinib and infliximab will be tested on patients in more than 600 hospitals in 52 countries.

“Finding more effective and accessible therapeutics for Covid-19 patients remains a critical need,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Artesunate is a treatment for severe malaria; imatinib is a drug used for certain cancers, and infliximab is a treatment for immune system disorders such as Crohn’s and rheumatoid arthritis. They were donated for the trial by their manufacturers and are being shipped out to the hospitals involved.

Thai police halt protest over handling of Covid

Thai police fired water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in Bangkok on Wednesday as demonstrators rallied over the government’s handling of the pandemic. Protesters had defied a ban on public gatherings. The slow roll-out of vaccines as well as financial hardship from restrictions are fuelling public anger towards Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha’s government.

China approves first mixed vaccine trials

China’s drug regulator has approved the country’s first mixed-vaccine trials as the rapid spread of the Delta variant raises concern about the efficacy of locally produced jabs. The trial will test the efficacy of combining an “inactivated” vaccine made by China’s Sinovac with a DNA-based one developed by US pharma company Inovio.

Quebec to implement Covid vaccine passports

The Canadian province of Quebec will start recognising Covid-19 vaccine passports or passes from September 1, which will limit the public’s access to certain facilities such as restaurants and gyms. The details were unveiled by provincial health minister Christian Dubé.

(With inputs from Anirudh Bhattacharyya in Toronto)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street

Martyred at 18
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP