Khalistan-linked gangster Arsh Dalla faces new domestic violence charges in Canada

Toronto: Already facing charges in Ontario including those related to discharging a firearm, Arshdeep Singh Gill, better known as Arsh Dalla, may also be facing a domestic violence case in British Columbia. Arsh Dalla

According to British Columbia court documents, a person identified as Arshdeep Singh Gill is scheduled to appear before a provincial court in Abbotsford on December 19 on charges related to assault and mischief.

The case number has an appended K, which in British Columbia refers to intimate partner violence, a person familiar with the matter explained.

Gill appeared before the BC court for the first time on February 23, this year. He was noted to have been born in 1996.

Interestingly, he was arrested by Halton Regional Police Service or HRPS in Ontario on October 28.

He also appeared before a provincial court in Surrey on charges of assault, according to details accessed by the Hindustan Times.

Gill is currently facing a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Milton.

Gill, considered an associate of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was killed on June 18 last year in Surrey, British Columbia, is considered a terrorist by the Indian Government though those charges have not been tested in a Canadian court.

In recent years, India has repeatedly sought Gill’s extradition but that request has not been honoured by Canadian authorities.

Gill was one of two persons arrested by Halton Regional Police on October 28 in connection with an incident of shooting.

According to a release from HRPS at the time, it was contacted by Guelph Police in the early morning hours of October 28, after two males attended a hospital. One of them was treated and released for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound apparently suffered in Halton region. The other was not injured.

The HRPS Major Crime Bureau is now investigating and both males have been arrested, the release stated.

Those arrested were not identified by name but were a 25-year-old resident of Halton Hills and a 28-year-old resident of Surrey, BC. They were both charged with Discharging Firearm with Intent.

He was identified as Arshdeep Gill in the court docket.

Arsh Dalla, who has been accused of involvement in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab, was in January last year designated a terrorist by the Indian Government.

He is an accused in various cases under the National Investigation Agency or NIA, which raised the matter with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP in 2022.

On November 14, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson stated that in “view of the recent arrest, our agencies will be following up on an extradition request.” That request for Gill’s extradition to India was conveyed to Ottawa last summer.

“Given Arsh Dalla’s criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India,” the statement had added.

Indian authorities have also accused Gill of being associated with the Khalistan Tiger Force or KTF or even having assumed its leadership following Nijjar’s killing. Those allegations have not been tested in a Canadian court.