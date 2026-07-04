Khamenei's massive funeral: The July 4 date, granddaughter's small coffin, crores of mourners | 10 points

Iran on Saturday began the funeral ceremonies for late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with thousands of mourners gathering in Tehran and lakhs more expected to attend as the Islamic Republic seeks to project unity and resilience after the devastating war with US-Israel that killed the country's longest-serving leader on Day 1 — February 28 — itself.

Scenes from late Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral (via AP, AFP, Reuters)

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Mourning ceremonies were held on Friday as well, with leaders from across the world paying their last respects to the late Supreme Leader who was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28. Track live updates from Khamenei's funeral here

The six-day funeral, expected to draw millions of people, is also being closely watched for signs of Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and the country's next moves amid fragile regional tensions.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were seen breaking down in tears during the farewell ceremony of Khamenei in Tehran on Friday, according to visuals said to have been released via state news portals Fars News.

10 points on Khamenei's funeral

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1. Funeral begins, massive turnout expected in Tehran

{{^usCountry}} Iranian authorities expect 15-20 million people (up to two crore) to participate in Tehran alone over the next three days, making it one of the country's largest public events since the 1989 funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, according to AFP news agency. State television showed crowds gathering from Saturday morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iranian authorities expect 15-20 million people (up to two crore) to participate in Tehran alone over the next three days, making it one of the country's largest public events since the 1989 funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, according to AFP news agency. State television showed crowds gathering from Saturday morning. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities unveiled the casket containing Khamenei’s body in a glass case at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran’s capital. Mourners wept at the sight, with some chanting: “Our word is one! Revenge! Revenge!”

The coffins of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members in the colours of Iranian flags at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran

2. Iran choses July 4 for Khamenei funeral

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Iran chose July 4, the 250th anniversary of the creation of the US, to begin the funeral. While authorities did not acknowledge the timing, crowds at the ceremony in Tehran reportedly chanted: "Death to America!" - reprising a cry that's been common in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and US Embassy takeover and hostage crisis.

The funeral ceremonies will continue until Thursday. Khamenei's coffin will lie in state in Tehran until Monday, followed by a procession through the capital. It will then travel to Qom, holy sites in neighbouring Iraq, before being buried in his hometown of Mashhad, according to details mentioned in the AFP report.

A woman holds a sign as mourners gather during a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, July 4

3. Full schedule of Khamenei funeral

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The public funeral ceremonies will be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6, and 7. The burial will take place in Khamenei's hometown, Mashhad, on July 9. According to information gathered from multiple reports, the funeral of Khamenei is expected to be held as per this schedule:

July 4 (Saturda) Public funeral ceremonies begin at Grand Mosalla, Tehran. Khamenei's coffin lies in state as mourners pay their respects.

July 5 (Sunday) Lying-in-state continues at the Grand Mosalla with tributes from the public, officials and foreign delegations.

July 6 (Monday) A funeral procession moves through the streets of Tehran, marking the capital's main farewell ceremony.

July 7 (Tuesday) The coffin is taken to Qom, Iran's leading Shia clerical centre, for funeral rites.

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July 8 (Wednesday) The procession travels to the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, two of Shiite Islam's holiest sites, for commemorative ceremonies.

July 9 (Thursday) The body returns to Iran for burial in Mashhad, Khamenei's hometown, at the Imam Reza shrine.

4. Funeral doubles as show of strength

The Iranian government is using the funeral to demonstrate political unity after the war, with banners across Tehran urging citizens to "rise" in support of the Islamic Republic. Officials hope the huge crowds will reinforce the government's position at a time of heightened regional tensions and negotiations with the United States.

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5. Spotlight on new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

The ceremonies are being closely scrutinised for any public appearance by Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father a week after the killing but has largely remained out of public view. Reports suggest he was wounded in the strikes that killed his father, though Iranian authorities have not clarified the extent of his injuries.

6. Top officials and foreign dignitaries attend

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and senior military officials paid their respects. Foreign guests included Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, as well as representatives of Hamas, Hezbollah and Afghanistan's Taliban government.

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends farewell ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

7. India represented by officials and political leaders

India was represented at the funeral by Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, who conveyed condolences on behalf of the Government of India. Congress leader Salman Khurshid, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and Sikh, Hindu, Muslim and Christian religious leaders from India also attended and paid homage.

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India's Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar governor Syed Ata Hasnain as part of an official Indian delegation attend the funeral ceremony of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

8. Tight security, roads shut, airspace affected

Authorities have imposed extensive security measures, including road closures and expected airspace restrictions. With temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, water tankers have been deployed to cool roads, while state television has issued crowd-safety advisories to prevent stampedes, AFP reported.

9. Funeral honours family members killed in strikes

Khamenei's flag-draped coffin was displayed alongside the coffins of several family members killed in the Israeli strike, including his eldest daughter, son-in-law, a 14-month-old granddaughter and the wife of the new Supreme Leader.

A picture of Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, granddaughter of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is displayed near the coffins of Khamenei and his family members

10. Calls for vengeance continue

Addressing mourners, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf declared, "The nation's call for vengeance must ring in the ears of the whole world," while Army chief Amir Hatami vowed that Israel and the United States "will pay for the blood of the martyred leader and all the nation's martyrs." Iran has warned it is prepared to resume fighting if necessary despite the current pause in hostilities.