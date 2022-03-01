Home / World News / Kharkiv: Eight die, 6 others hurt in Russian airstrike on residential block
Kharkiv: Eight die, 6 others hurt in Russian airstrike on residential block

  • Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city and located close to the Russian border, has witnessed fierce fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian troops.
A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which was hit by a missile according to city officials, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 09:32 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

At least eight people died and six others were wounded in a residential block in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in a Russian airstrike on Tuesday.

"As a result of an air strike... eight people were killed and six injured in Kharkiv," Ukraine's emergency service was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine reported 10 deaths and injuries in 35 people in rocket strikes by the Russian military on the centre of Kharkiv. Interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said the toll would rise as debris was being cleared.

An Indian student was among those killed in Kharkiv during the day.

The Russian offensive on its neighbour was on its sixth day with intensified bombardment of buildings in Ukraine. Russia has continued to deny any attack on residential areas.

Live updates on Ukraine-Russia conflict

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city and located close to the Russian border, has witnessed fierce fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian troops, which last week launched an invasion of its neighbour.

Russian shelling had killed at least 11 civilians in the city on Monday.

