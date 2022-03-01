Kharkiv: Eight die, 6 others hurt in Russian airstrike on residential block
- Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city and located close to the Russian border, has witnessed fierce fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian troops.
At least eight people died and six others were wounded in a residential block in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in a Russian airstrike on Tuesday.
"As a result of an air strike... eight people were killed and six injured in Kharkiv," Ukraine's emergency service was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.
Earlier in the day, Ukraine reported 10 deaths and injuries in 35 people in rocket strikes by the Russian military on the centre of Kharkiv. Interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said the toll would rise as debris was being cleared.
An Indian student was among those killed in Kharkiv during the day.
The Russian offensive on its neighbour was on its sixth day with intensified bombardment of buildings in Ukraine. Russia has continued to deny any attack on residential areas.
Live updates on Ukraine-Russia conflict
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city and located close to the Russian border, has witnessed fierce fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian troops, which last week launched an invasion of its neighbour.
Russian shelling had killed at least 11 civilians in the city on Monday.
-
EU chief von der Leyen says ‘we support other Russia that wants peace, no war’
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen thanked Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania for allowing Ukrainian refugees to take shelter in their countries. She also announced the EU's proposal to activate the temporary protection mechanism through which these refugees can obtain a status in the countries, and get access to schools, work and medical care.
-
‘Prove you’re with Ukraine': Zelenskyy addresses European Parliament on Russia
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk will deliver their speeches via video conference. European Council president Charles Michel, European Commission chief Ursual Von der Leyen, and EU high representative Josep Borrell Fontelles will also attend the meeting.
-
Video: Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine's 2nd largest city - minister
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that some of Russia’s alleged actions in Ukraine, if true, “would potentially be a war crime.”
-
70 Ukraine soldiers killed as Russia hits military base: 10 updates
A rare three-day emergency session started at the 193-member UN General Assembly where more than 100 countries are expected to speak over the "unjustified" Ukraine asault.
-
Russia bans airlines from 36 nations from its airspace as sanctions hit hard
Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned its residents from foreign money exchanges and transfers outside the country from March 1.