Killer heat in Europe

What’s happening?

An area of high pressure, also referred to as a heat dome, is drawing hot air northwards from the Sahara Desert to European cities.

Death and despair

* Two swimmers were found dead this week in England in the high heat, two more are missing

* French reports suggested five deaths might have been linked to the heat wave

* Two-year-old boy died of dehydration in Austria after he climbed into an overheated parked car and fell asleep in it

* Bridge at the port of Rotterdam had to be sprayed to prevent the metal from expanding

* Homeless in London are being handed out water and sunscreen

Is the end in sight?

The heatwave will end in a few days. On the weekend, temperatures are expected to fall. However, quite often the end of a heatwave brings storms, including lightning and heavy flooding.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 08:45 IST