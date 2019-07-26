Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 25, 2019-Thursday
Killer heat in Europe

While Delhiites enjoyed a relatively pleasant maximum temperature of 32°C on Thursday, their European counterparts had no such luck.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A mother and child cool off at a fountain in Antwerp, Belgium, on Thursday as an extreme heat alert was sounded.(AP Photo)
What’s happening?

An area of high pressure, also referred to as a heat dome, is drawing hot air northwards from the Sahara Desert to European cities.

Death and despair
* Two swimmers were found dead this week in England in the high heat, two more are missing

* French reports suggested five deaths might have been linked to the heat wave

* Two-year-old boy died of dehydration in Austria after he climbed into an overheated parked car and fell asleep in it

* Bridge at the port of Rotterdam had to be sprayed to prevent the metal from expanding

* Homeless in London are being handed out water and sunscreen

Is the end in sight?
The heatwave will end in a few days. On the weekend, temperatures are expected to fall. However, quite often the end of a heatwave brings storms, including lightning and heavy flooding.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019

