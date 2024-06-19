 Kim Jong Un gets Russia-made Aurus car from Putin in luxury gifts exchange | World News - Hindustan Times
Kim Jong Un gets Russia-made Aurus car from Putin in luxury gifts exchange

AFP |
Jun 19, 2024 02:53 PM IST

Kim vowed full support for Russia's war in Ukraine during Putin's visit to North Korea after 24 years. Putin announced an agreement to boost their partnership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a "strategic partnership treaty" following their talks in Pyongyang on Wednesday, Russian state media reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (File photo)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (File photo)

Putin signalled earlier the two nations had prepared a document that would "form the basis" of their relations for years to come but did not provide any detail.

"Russia and North Korea have signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty," the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a correspondent.

The two leaders also exchanged gifts during the visit, with Kim receiving a tea set and a luxury Russian-made Aurus car, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov did not say what gifts Putin received, but hinted they were related to Putin's image, "including busts".

The Kremlin said on Monday the treaty would replace previous bilateral documents and declarations signed in 1961, 2000 and 2001.

Moscow and Pyongyang's ties have sparked concern in the West, which believes Russia has been procuring and using North Korean weaponry to wage its military offensive in Ukraine.

Kim said earlier relations with Russia had reached a new high point, and that Putin's visit would strengthen their countries' "ardent friendship".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
