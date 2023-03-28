Home / World News / North Korean soldier loses 653 bullets. Kim Jong Un puts city in lockdown till…

Mallika Soni
Mar 28, 2023

Kim Jong Un: The report quoted a source who is a resident of Ryanggang, where Hyesan is located as saying, "The city… will remain on lockdown until all 653 bullets are found."

Kim Jong Un has reportedly placed a North Korean city- Hyesan- with a population of more than 200,000 people in lockdown until they can find 653 bullets. Radio Free Asia reported that the bullets went missing during a military withdrawal after which Kim Jong-Un told officials to conduct searches throughout the city for the bullets.

The assault rifle ammunition had gone missing on March 7, the report further claimed. “They withdrew completely between February 25 and March 10, but an extensive investigation is underway because of a loss of bullets during the evacuation process,” the report added quoting sources who said that “during the withdrawal, when the soldiers realised they had lost the bullets, they tried to find it themselves instead of reporting it.”

However, when the soldiers realised that they could not find the bullets themselves, they informed the authorities about the same owing to which the city was put into a lockdown.

“Last week, orders were issued to factories, farms, social groups and neighbourhood watch units in the province to actively cooperate with the ammunition-related investigation,” the report said adding that authorities were "lying to spread fear among residents".

“They tried to put pressure on the residents by bluffing that the withdrawal was a manoeuvre related to the safety of Kim Jong Un from reactionary forces,” the report said.

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

