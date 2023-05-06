US president Biden congratulates King Charles, Queen Camilla on coronation
May 06, 2023 06:10 PM IST
King Charles' coronation: In a tweet, Biden called the countries' relationship "a source of strength for both our peoples.
US President Joe Biden congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation on Saturday, paying tribute to the "enduring friendship between the US and the UK"
In a tweet, Biden called the countries' relationship "a source of strength for both our peoples," adding that he was proud First Lady Jill Biden was “representing the United States for this historic occasion.”
