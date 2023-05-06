Home / World News / US president Biden congratulates King Charles, Queen Camilla on coronation

AFP |
May 06, 2023 06:10 PM IST

King Charles' coronation: In a tweet, Biden called the countries' relationship "a source of strength for both our peoples.

US President Joe Biden congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation on Saturday, paying tribute to the "enduring friendship between the US and the UK"

President Joe Biden speaks during an event.(AP)
LIVE Updates: King, queen begin coronation procession in gold state coach

In a tweet, Biden called the countries' relationship "a source of strength for both our peoples," adding that he was proud First Lady Jill Biden was “representing the United States for this historic occasion.”

king charles iii king charles coronation
Sign out