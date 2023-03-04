King Charles' coronation ‘not an event Biden will attend’: Report

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III will be the first in 70 years, however, it ‘not like an event (United States President) Joe Biden will attend’. According to a White House official, as quoted by TIME, Biden's itinerary for May has not been finalised yet.

The coronation ceremony will be conducted on May 6 and according to the Westminster Abbey, formal invitations will be sent out ‘in due course’.

Biden's Irish lineage on his mother's side stems discomfort for him as he often expressed his contempt for the monarchy that was responsible for colonising Ireland for hundreds of years. He cites his mother Catherine ‘Jean’ Biden that she told him not to bow down to Queen Elizabeth when he met her for the first time in 1982.

If Biden skips the ceremony, he would accompany then US President Dwight Eisenhower who also did not attend the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953. Biden, after becoming the President, had the bust of then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill from the Oval Office that was installed by Donald Trum

Followed by the Queen's death, Charles became King in September. Both US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended Queen's funeral.

