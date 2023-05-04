Home / World News / Who's not invited to King Charles' coronation? Princess Diana's brother

Who's not invited to King Charles' coronation? Princess Diana's brother

ByMallika Soni
May 04, 2023 11:56 PM IST

King Charles’ Coronation: Charles Spencer was present at the Westminster Abbey for his sister’s funeral twenty-five years ago.

Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, has not been invited to King Charles' coronation, The Independent reported, shocking many close members of the earl’s family who assumed that Prince William and Prince Harry‘s uncle would be asked to attend the ceremony.

Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer is seen.
Charles Spencer was present at the Westminster Abbey, where the coronation will take place, for his sister’s funeral twenty-five years ago. It was then assumed that he would remain part of the inner royal circle, the report claimed.

“On behalf of your mother and sisters, I pledge that we, your blood family, will do all we can to continue the imaginative way in which you were steering these two exceptional young men so that their souls are not simply immersed by duty and tradition but can sing openly as you planned," Charles Spencer had said at the funeral.

“The failure to invite the King’s former brother-in-law will revive the tension between the Diana and Camilla camps, which were so bitterly opposed to each other during the break up of his marriage,” the report claimed.

A friend of Charles Spencer told The Independent, “What’s galling is that Earl Spencer may well have turned down the invitation for obvious historic reasons, but this brutal exclusion left no option for any elegant diplomacy.”

“It is pretty brutal, even though it would have been tricky for him had he been invited. But that would have allowed him to decline rather than being dropped and snubbed," another said.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has also declined the invitation to King Charles' coronation and is staying in California with her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while Prince Harry attends the historic ceremony.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

princess diana king charles coronation
