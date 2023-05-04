Why is Charles being coronated when he is already Britain's King?

Britain's royal family is turning the on a new chapter with the coronation of King Charles III. The pomp, pageantry and symbolism dates back more than 1,000 years, but the crowning of King Charles is set to be a more toned-down affair than the coronation of his mother Queen Elizabeth, even though royals from other nations, heads of state and the royal family will be in attendance. But why is Britain having a coronation when Charles is already the King.

King Charles Coronation: People walk by an art installation depicting the St Edward's crown in central London.(AP)

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 last year, Charles automatically ascended to the throne. He was officially proclaimed Britain's monarch two days later in an ascension ceremony which was broadcast for the first time on television. Charles then said that he was “deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

Although there is no legal requirement for a coronation as other European monarchies do not have such ceremonies, the event is deeply religious for Britain as the monarch is formally confirmed in his role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England. The ceremony was also intended to show that the king's authority was derived from God.

During the service, Charles will be anointed with oil and receive the traditional symbols of the monarch including the orb and scepter. The St. Edwards Crown will placed on his head for the first time. King Charles' wife, Camilla, will be crowned as queen consort.

