Will he? Won't he? King Charles has doubts Prince Harry will attend coronation

A royal expert claimed that King Charles has doubts on whether his son Prince Harry will attend the coronation amid claims that the the Duke of Sussex gave no details of what day or time he would be arriving in the UK for the ceremony.

Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)

Terming it "last-minute power play" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, royal expert Neil Sean said that courtiers told him directly that Buckingham Palace was given no idea what plane Prince Harry agreed to travel on or what day and time he was arriving.

“Until we see him at the castle gates being driven up by the Met Police security here in England, then we won’t believe he is coming and that tragically is the feeling of the king,” Neil Sean said, adding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "could get even more publicity if he fails to show up".

Attacking the couple, the royal expert accused Meghan Markle of sitting back "idly waiting for an apology from the royals for making her relevant and internationally famous".

“She declined the invite to the event of the decade because she wanted to stay home for a 4-year old's birthday party. Truthfully, can anyone recall their fourth birthday?,” Neil Sean said.

“I might add also the feeling from the new team pushing Meghan into the limelight — once again — would be a snapshot of her husband Harry at the coronation with her children both looking on adoringly missing their papa, while he stands alone in London, on a newly launched Instagram account,” the royal expert claimed, adding, “To finish off the PR plug, the text, I am told, will be something along the lines of being, 'So proud of her husband and her children', ensuring the limelight — at least sprinkles — a little in her direction.”

The royal expert also claimed that King Charles wanted to invite the couple to UK for Christmas last year but was not able to contact Harry.

"I can reveal in fact they were both cordially invited way back late last year, with an offer directly from the king, to spend the festive season with them and the family," he claimed, adding, “The truth is they had no idea at that time on how to get in touch with Harry as his phone keeps changing due to 'security', so again not the truth but Meghan and Harry's truth.”

