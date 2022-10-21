Charles won’t live at Buckingham Palace- Queen Elizabeth II’s house because…

King Charles III has decided not to move to Buckingham Palace which served as the long-term residence of his mother Queen Elizabeth, a report said.

As King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla have been living at Clarence House since 2003, British newspaper The Sunday Times reported that the new monarch will not shift to Buckingham Palace as he deems it unfit “for purpose in the modern world”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: He got it from his mom: Watch King Charles' response to girl who asked his age

King Charles III doesn’t see Buckingham Palace as a viable future home, the report said. The couple will instead divide their week between three different residences as King Charles III and Camilla will live for three days a week in Clarence House, two days at Windsor Castle and the weekend at Sandringham House.

Read more: The cake slice Charles and Diana did not eat 41 years ago has been sold for…

Despite being his mother’s residence, King Charles III feels no attachment to Buckingham Palace and is worried that its “upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable”, The Times reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision also comes at a time when Buckingham Palace is undergoing a major renovation project till 2027 which is set to cost 369 million pounds, the report said.

Read more: King Charles will be ‘ruthless’ if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle…

“It’s expected that the necessary works will be completed to take up the residence in 2027. In the interim period, the palace will be fully utilised for official business whenever applicable”, the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON