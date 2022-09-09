Charles III's set to deliver first address as Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III is set to make his first address on Friday as Britain mourns the death of the country's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at the age of 96. He will officially succeed as the new monarch tomorrow.

Ahead of the address, King Charles III greeted crowds outside Buckingham Palace upon his return to London with Camilla, the new Queen Consort.

Camilla, the new Queen Consort, held back while the King greeted people. The couple went to look at the hundreds of floral tributes laid outside the palace for Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III's First Address: Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort view floral tributes. (AFP)

Charles will be officially proclaimed King at the Accession Council on Saturday in a ceremony which will be televised for the first time.

British MPs paid their tribute to the Queen with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss describing the monarch as "one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said her death "robs our country of its stillest point, its greatest comfort, at precisely a time when we need those things most".

Former PM Boris Johnson described the Queen as "Elizabeth the Great", adding she had "worked so hard for the good of her country, not just now but for generations to come".

