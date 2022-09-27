Home / World News / King Charles III will be on banknotes by mid-2024, says Bank of England

King Charles III will be on banknotes by mid-2024, says Bank of England

world news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 07:22 AM IST

The central bank will reveal the image of the new monarch to be used on the polymers by the end of the year, it said in a statement. No additional changes to the £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes will be made.

King Charles III&nbsp;(REUTERS)
King Charles III (REUTERS)
Bloomberg |

Banknotes featuring a portrait of King Charles III are expected to enter circulation by the middle of 2024, the Bank of England said Tuesday. The central bank will reveal the image of the new monarch to be used on the polymers by the end of the year, it said in a statement. No additional changes to the £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes will be made.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this month after a 70-year reign, has been on UK notes since 1960. Current polymer notes featuring her image will continue to be legal tender and will “only be removed from circulation once they become worn or damaged,” the BOE said.

Also read: King Charles III pictured for first time with iconic red despatch box: See photo

The announcement comes days before the UK’s last paper notes cease to be legal tender on Sept. 30. The BOE said last week there were £11 billion of those left in circulation.

The current series of new polymers also feature portraits of Winston Churchill, Jane Austen, JMW Turner, and Alan Turing.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
king charles iii
king charles iii

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out