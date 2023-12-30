close_game
King Charles is much 'closer' to Kate Middleton than Prince William as…

King Charles is much 'closer' to Kate Middleton than Prince William as…

ByMallika Soni
Dec 30, 2023 06:00 PM IST

Royal commentator Gareth Russell previously said that Kate Middleton's popularity with the public is a "marathon".

King Charles is more "closer" to Kate Middleton than he is to Prince William, a report in People claimed. The report claimed, “She knows the important role the family plays in building relationships globally on behalf of the UK. It is clear that she and the King are quite close — in some respects closer to him than William." As Prince William and Prince Harry's have a "fractious relationship" with their father, the report said, "It’s only been recently that William has been closer [to Charles] — and Kate has acted as the honest broker in that."

Britain's King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, William, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis arrive to attend the Christmas day service.(AP)
Britain's King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, William, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis arrive to attend the Christmas day service.(AP)

Royal commentator Gareth Russell previously said that Kate Middleton's popularity with the public is a "marathon" and not a "sprint".

“What is quite interesting about [Kate] is that she sees royal life as a marathon, not a sprint. Kate was not asking to make a hugely strong first impression. She took her time in picking her causes. She also took her time focusing on her family, and she really looked up to the late Queen and other members of the Royal Family. The princess learned how to engage with the public in the most effective way,” Gareth Russell said.

The royal author also explained, "What is very clear when you see her is that she enjoys meeting people and that leaves a very positive impression. So I don't think there's one single moment with the Princess of Wales’s popularity. It is a gathering snowball, and it's something that's sustainable and long-term. That's something she would prefer as opposed to very short intense bursts of attention and popularity. So it's a marathon, not a sprint for her - she’s very impressive.”

