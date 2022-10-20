Court to decide if Lord Mountbatten was a child abuser, a mentor of King Charles

King Charles III’s great-uncle Lord Mountbatten has been accused of molesting an 11-year-old boy at a children’s home in the 1970s. The allegations were made by former Kincora resident Arthur Smyth who gave up his right to secrecy in order to make the accusations.

Lord Mountbatten- or often called “Uncle Dickie” in the royal family is set to be a close mentor to King Charles III. Lord Mountbatten was also appointed the Viceroy of India and oversaw the Partition of India and Pakistan.

He then served as the first Governor-General of India until June 1978. Lord Mountbatten was murdered in 1979 at the hands of the IRA when a bomb exploded on his yacht.

A historical institutional abuse inquiry has revealed that thirty-nine boys were assaulted at Kincora which led to the imprisonment of three men for the abuse of 11 boys. William McGrath, Joseph Mains and Raymond Semple are said to be at the centre of the scandal.

If these accusations are confirmed, Arthur Smyth would be the fourth person to come formed and accuse Lord Mountbatten. His lawyer said, "In issuing this action Arthur Smyth has now put down a marker and taken the next important step in his battle to get justice over the horrific abuse suffered by him when he was a child.”

"He wants the facts finally to emerge about his abuse generally and specific allegations about two separate incidents implicating the now deceased royal,” he added.

