King Charles proclaimed Canada's new head of state
Charles is now is the head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.
King Charles III was officially proclaimed as Canada’s monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa.
Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday. But like the ceremony in the United Kingdom hours earlier, the accession ceremony in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.
Charles now is the head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.
Read more | ‘Life without Grannie…’: Prince William grieves death of Queen Elizabeth II
“We have every confidence that His Majesty will be very much present in the life of our country as was his mother,” said Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs of Canada.
LeBlanc said Charles is well known to Canadians and has visited many parts of Canada, and in many cases on a number of occasions. Recent visits attracted sparse crowds.
Though Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy, many had great affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose silhouette marks their coins. Queen Elizabeth was the head of state for 45% of Canada’s existence and visited the country 22 times as the monarch.
Overall, the antiroyal movement in Canada is minuscule, meaning that Charles will almost certainly remain king of Canada. One reason is that abolishing the monarchy would mean changing the constitution. That’s an inherently risky undertaking, given how delicately it is engineered to unite a nation of 37 million that embraces English-speakers, French-speakers, Indigenous tribes and a constant flow of new immigrants.
“Politically, I think there is no appetite for any kind of constitutional upheaval,” said Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the ceremony where the Chief Herald of Canada read the proclamation on the accession of the new sovereign.
Governor General Mary Simon also took part. Simon is governor general in Canada and is the representative of the British monarch as head of state, and holds a mostly ceremonial and symbolic position. She is an Inuk and is the first Indigenous person to hold the position.
A 28 member band of the Canadian Armed Forces played God Save the King during a 21-run gun salute. Canada’s national anthem marked the end of the ceremony.
-
Zelenskyy as Russia announces troop pullback from Kharkiv: 'Shown its best side'
Around “2,000 kilometres of Ukraine's territory” has been liberated, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday amid an ongoing seven-month-long war with Russia whose troops invaded the East-European country on February 24, leading to a major escalation of tensions between the two nations. On Thursday, the army's commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had said their troops had recaptured 1,000 square kilometres (nearly 400 square miles) of territory from Russian forces, according to news agency AFP.
-
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv
Russia's Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it was pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the eastern Donetsk region. Earlier Saturday, Ukrainian officials claimed major gains in the Kharkiv region, saying their troops had cut off vital supplies to Izyum.
-
Russian rockets hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, killing one, says regional governor
Russian rocket fire hit Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and damaging several homes, local officials said. The strikes hit the western suburb of Kholodnohirsk and damaged several homes in Ukraine's second largest city, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said rockets from an MLRS system had killed one person and wounded two.
-
Queen's family members check the floral tributes at Balmoral | See pics
Two days after the death of the world's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, her family members viewed the several floral tributes that have been left in memory of the Queen at Balmoral. Buckingham Palace on Saturday said the state funeral of the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Ahead of the funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days where the public can pay their respects.
-
‘Life without Grannie…’: Prince William grieves death of Queen Elizabeth II
The Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Kate – on Saturday released a statement on the passing of their 'Grannie', saying “all of the sadness” they will feel in the weeks to come “will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen”. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” he went on to say.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics