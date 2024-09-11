 King Charles to meet cancer researchers, indigenous groups in Australia | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

King Charles to meet cancer researchers, indigenous groups in Australia

Reuters |
Sep 11, 2024 04:54 AM IST

King Charles will meet researchers Georgina Long and Richard Scolyer to learn about their work on melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla will meet cancer researchers, representatives of Indigenous groups and conduct a navy fleet review in Sydney harbour during their visit to Australia next month, official statements said on Wednesday.

Britain's King Charles(AFP)
Britain's King Charles(AFP)

The King's visit to Australia will be his first to a realm as monarch, and he would also attend the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Samoa scheduled from Oct. 21-26, Buckingham Palace said.

He is expected to reach Australia on Oct. 18 and will visit Australia's parliament in Canberra.

The British monarch is the head of state in Australia as well as New Zealand, among 14 realms outside the United Kingdom, although the role is largely ceremonial.

"Australians look forward to welcoming The King and Queen back to Australia in October, and highlighting the best of the Australian spirit," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Also read: Why King Charles III is ‘losing patience’ with Prince Andrew?

King Charles, who receives treatment for cancer, will meet researchers Georgina Long and Richard Scolyer to learn about their work on melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

The 75-year-old King returned to public duties at the end of April for the first time since the diagnosis.

He would also visit Australia's science agency, CSIRO, to assess the agency's efforts to combat bush fires, and meet residents while attending a community barbecue in Western Sydney, the royal statement said.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On