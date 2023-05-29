King Charles wants Prince William's children to ‘marry whom they want’ as…

King Charles is more than eager to share his wisdom with Prince William's children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, a royal historian said. This includes imparting lessons about “matters of the heart” to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children as history repeating itself isn’t something King Charles wants to happen, Chandrika Kaul said.

Read more: Did King Charles pay tribute to Princess Diana at coronation in this way

Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I think King Charles is very keen that his grandchildren don’t make the mistakes that I think he feels he made. Particularly when it came to matters of the heart," the royal historian said.

King Charles met and fell in love with Camilla Shand in the 1970s but the two separated and married Princess Diana and Andrew Parker Bowles, respectively. King Charles and Camilla then had an affair for much of Charles' marriage to Diana.

King Charles doesn’t want George, Charlotte, or Louis to miss out simply because they’re British royals and the children of a future king, the royal historian adding that the monarch wants them to be able to lead “normal” lives, complete with falling in love.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible," the historian said claiming that King Charles also wants to “create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions and who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON