Knew this was coming, says UK on Russia expelling diplomats

“We anticipated a response of this kind”, Britain said on Saturday, after Moscow announced the expulsion of 23 British diplomats in response to London ousting same number of diplomats over the alleged involvement of Russia in the poisoning of a former Russian spy.

Russia has strenuously denied any involvement in the suspected poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4 in the English city of Salisbury.

“Our ambassador in Moscow has just been informed by the Russian government that they will expel 23 diplomats, close the British consulate general in St Petersburg and close the British Council in Moscow,” a foreign office spokesperson said.

“This follows the action we have taken, alongside other measures, to dismantle the Russian espionage network operating in the UK as a consequence of the attempted assassination of two people here in Britain using a nerve agent”.

But Russia said the missions in Moscow and Ekaterinburg will remain open.

“In light of Russia’s previous behaviour, we anticipated a response of this kind and the National Security Council will meet early next week to consider next steps. Our priority today is looking after our staff in Russia and assisting those that will return to the UK”.

London, however, said the Russian action did not change the facts: the attempted assassination of two people on British soil, for which, it claimed, there is no alternative conclusion other than that Russia was culpable.

“It is Russia that is in flagrant breach of international law and the Chemical Weapons Convention,” the spokesperson added.

“We have no disagreement with the people of Russia and we continue to believe it is not in our national interest to break off all dialogue between our countries but the onus remains on the Russian state to account for their actions and to comply with their international obligations,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the counter-terrorism command of Scotland Yard said a murder investigation had been launched following the results of a post mortem into the death of 68-year-old Russian businessman Nikolay Glushkov in London on March 12.

A special post mortem revealed that the cause of death was compression to the neck.

“As a precaution, the command is retaining primacy for the investigation because of the associations Mr Glushkov is believed to have had…At this stage there is nothing to suggest any link to the attempted murders in Salisbury, nor any evidence that he was poisoned”, the Yard said in a statement.