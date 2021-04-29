Home / World News / Knife attacker kills 2 children, wounds 16 at Chinese kindergarten: Report
Knife attacker kills 2 children, wounds 16 at Chinese kindergarten: Report

The conditions of the 16 wounded were improving after receiving treatment, Xinhua reported, citing the city's Propaganda Department.
APR 29, 2021
A man wielding a knife killed two children and wounded 16 more people at a kindergarten in China's southwestern region of Guangxi on Wednesday, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.

Xinhua had earlier reported that two children had been seriously injured in the attack at around 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) in the city of Beiliu.

The conditions of the 16 wounded were improving after receiving treatment at the Beiliu City People's Hospital, Xinhua reported, citing the city's Propaganda Department.

A suspect was arrested by police, Xinhua reported earlier.

