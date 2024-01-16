Korean Air plane scrapes Cathay Pacific aircraft at Japan airport: Report
Jan 16, 2024 03:50 PM IST
Japan Airport Accident: No injuries have been reported so far, the broadcaster reported.
A Korean Air Lines plane scraped against a Cathay Pacific Airways aircraft at New Chitose Airport on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Tuesday, Fuji TV reported as per news agency Reuters.
No injuries have been reported so far, the broadcaster reported.
