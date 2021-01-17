Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lands in Moscow after plane diverted

Reuters staff saw a plane carrying Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny land at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport late on Sunday after being diverted from Vnukovo airport, where hundreds of his supporters had come to meet him.

Police detained several people at Vnukovo airport and cleared a crowd out of the terminal. Supporters chanted "Russia will be free!" and "Navalny! Navalny!".

