Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lands in Moscow after plane diverted

Police detained several people at Vnukovo airport and cleared a crowd out of the terminal.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia are seen in a Pobeda plane heading from Berlin to Moscow.(AFP)

Reuters staff saw a plane carrying Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny land at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport late on Sunday after being diverted from Vnukovo airport, where hundreds of his supporters had come to meet him.

Police detained several people at Vnukovo airport and cleared a crowd out of the terminal. Supporters chanted "Russia will be free!" and "Navalny! Navalny!".

