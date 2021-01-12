IND USA
Kremlin foe Navalny says Russian prison authority has asked a court to jail him

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane.
Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow. Russia came under renewed pressure to explain the nerve agent attack on opposition figure Alexei Navalny as the annual meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog got underway in The Hague, Netherlands.(AP/ File photo)

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday that Russia's prison authority has asked a court to jail him for having allegedly broken the terms of a suspended sentence he has been serving.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.

Last month, Russia's prison service ordered Navalny to fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office or be jailed if he failed to return before a deadline. )

Topics
navalny russia
