Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kremlin replaces Russian space boss after tenure scarred by failed moonshot

Reuters |
Feb 06, 2025 04:14 PM IST

RUSSIA-ROSCOSMOS:Kremlin replaces Russian space boss after tenure scarred by failed moonshot

MOSCOW -The Kremlin dismissed the head of Russia's space agency on Thursday after a tenure of less than three years scarred by the spectacular failure of Russia's first mission to the moon in 47 years.

Kremlin replaces Russian space boss after tenure scarred by failed moonshot
Kremlin replaces Russian space boss after tenure scarred by failed moonshot

In a statement, the Kremlin said Yuri Borisov, who had headed Roscosmos since July 2022, had been replaced Dmitry Bakanov, a deputy transport minister who ran a satellite company before joining the government.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later on Thursday that the Kremlin had no complaints against Borisov and that his removal was a "rotation".

"This corporation has to develop dynamically, that's why there is rotation," Peskov said.

Ever since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to go into space in 1961, Russia has prided itself as a leading power in space exploration. But its ambitions suffered a massive blow in August 2023 when its uncrewed Luna-25 mission smashed into the surface of the moon while attempting to land.

Borisov, despite that failure, had laid out ambitious plans for the coming years as Russia prepares to launch its own orbital space station. The new project will replace the ageing International Space Station where Russia has collaborated closely with the United States even after relations were plunged into crisis because of the war in Ukraine.

Last year Borisov approved a schedule under which the first two modules of the new Russian station would launch in 2027. Russia has said it plans to maintain a continuous crewed presence in space and conduct scientific, economic and security-related projects that were not possible in the Russian segment of the ISS.

World powers are competing not only to explore space but also potentially to deploy weapons there. With the looming expiry in 2026 of the last major agreement between Russia and the U.S. that limits their number of nuclear weapons, each side has accused the other of plans to unleash an arms race in space.

Borisov, the outgoing boss, formerly served as a deputy defence minister under Sergei Shoigu, who was last year replaced by President Vladimir Putin and moved to a new role as secretary of Russia's Security Council,

His replacement Bakanov is the former head of a company called Gonets, which operates a Russian satellite communications system similar to the U.S. Starlink, but much smaller in size and used mainly for government purposes.

The company was the Russian partner in OneWeb, a global satellite communications project. Russia had planned to actively participate in One Web but pulled out in 2018 after the FSB intelligence agency said it was a threat to national security.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On