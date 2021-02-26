Home / World News / Kremlin says closely monitoring Syria situation after US air strikes
Kremlin says closely monitoring Syria situation after US air strikes

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that he could not say whether the United States had notified Russia of its plans in advance
Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks via video call during a news conference in Moscow.(File Photo / AP)

The Kremlin said on Friday it was closely monitoring the situation in Syria following US air strikes there and that it was in constant contact with the Syrian authorities.

President Joe Biden on Thursday directed US military air strikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that he could not say whether the United States had notified Russia of its plans in advance, adding that operational contacts were made through the military.

