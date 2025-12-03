Kremlin says US-Russia talks ‘constructive’ but ‘no compromise reached’

Kremlin on Tuesday said that “no compromise” was reached on the key questions of territory in Ukraine after hours of talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner(Reuters)

Talking about the question of occupied territories of Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said, “So far we haven't found a compromise, but some American solutions can be discussed,” AFP quoted Ushakov.

Ushakov was also quoted as saying that the conversation was "very useful and constructive, however, a lot of work lies ahead both in Washington and in Moscow". He noted that both sides failed to reach a compromise on the territorial disputes.

As per the report, the top Putin diplomatic aide said the initial US plan was broken down into four parts, which were discussed during a 5-hour meeting. "There were some points we could agree on," Ushakov said, adding that President Trump did not hide a critical or negative stance on a number of proposals.

When asked whether the two sides' positions became farther apart after the meeting, Ushakov said: "Not farther apart, that's for sure."

Kremlin's comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Ushakov described the discussions as constructive but acknowledged that differences remain over Ukraine.

The meeting was held days after US officials held talks with a Ukrainian team in Florida and which U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described in cautiously optimistic terms. Putin reportedly spent 5 hours negotiating with the envoys until midnight in Moscow, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the day, Putin accused Kyiv's European allies of sabotaging U.S.-led efforts to end the war in Ukraine. “They don’t have a peace agenda, they’re on the side of the war,” Putin was quoted as saying.

"But if Europe suddenly wants to wage a war with us and starts it, we are ready right away. There can be no doubt about that,” Putin said."

