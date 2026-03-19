Kuwait arrests more suspects linked to Hezbollah

Kuwait announced the second arrests this week involving a group that it said was affiliated with Hezbollah, adding that it had foiled a plot to target vital facilities in the Gulf state. Israeli military vehicles on the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, amid escalation between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel (Reuters)

The group of 10 Kuwaiti nationals had planned and coordinated with external operatives to provide coordinates of various sites, the Ministry of Interior said Wednesday.

The suspects had trained abroad in camps linked to Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, according to the ministry, which added that they gave detailed confessions.

The announcement followed the arrests earlier this week of 14 Kuwaitis and two Lebanese citizens that the ministry said were affiliated with Hezbollah and plotting to destabilize the country. Like other Gulf states, Kuwait has come under repeated attack by Iran since the its war with Israel and the US began on Feb. 28.

Earlier: Israel Eyes Buffer Zone Deep Inside Lebanon to Deter Hezbollah

Hezbollah, which has long been supported by the Tehran regime, fired rockets into Israel in support of Iran. That led to an Israeli campaign in Lebanon and opened a second front in the war.

Hezbollah, designated by the US as a terrorist organization, has denied the accusations by Kuwait as unfounded. In response to the announcement of the first arrests, it said in a post on Telegram that there were no Hezbollah cells or individuals in Kuwait.