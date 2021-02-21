Home / World News / Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens as part of Covid-19 restrictions
world news

Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens as part of Covid-19 restrictions

Citizens are still allowed to enter but they must spend a week in quarantine at a hotel and another week at home.
Reuters, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:27 AM IST
A Kuwaiti family repatriated from Amman, wearing protective face masks at Kuwait Airport on April 21, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday announced it was extending an entry ban for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice as part of coronavirus restriction measures, it said on Twitter.

Citizens are still allowed to enter but they must spend a week in quarantine at a hotel and another week at home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP