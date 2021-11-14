Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kuwait emir accepts govt resignation in a bid to end feud with lawmakers: Report

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah submitted on November 8 the resignation of his cabinet, formed in March.
Kuwait's Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.(Reuters / File)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Reuters |

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah accepted on Sunday the resignation of the government, state news agency KUNA reported, as the oil-rich country's rulers seek to end a feud with lawmakers that has hindered fiscal reforms.

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah submitted on Nov. 8 the resignation of his cabinet, formed in March.

An Emiri decree asked the outgoing government to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed, KUNA said.

The disagreement centres on the prime minister having been granted temporary immunity by parliament protecting him against questioning from MPs on issues including handling the Covid-19 pandemic and corruption until the end of 2022. It has hindered efforts to boost state finances - hit hard last year by low oil prices and the pandemic - and enact a debt law needed to tap global markets.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
