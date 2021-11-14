Home / World News / Kuwait emir accepts govt resignation in a bid to end feud with lawmakers: Report
world news

Kuwait emir accepts govt resignation in a bid to end feud with lawmakers: Report

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah submitted on November 8 the resignation of his cabinet, formed in March.
Kuwait's Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.(Reuters / File)
Kuwait's Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.(Reuters / File)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah accepted on Sunday the resignation of the government, state news agency KUNA reported, as the oil-rich country's rulers seek to end a feud with lawmakers that has hindered fiscal reforms.

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah submitted on Nov. 8 the resignation of his cabinet, formed in March.

An Emiri decree asked the outgoing government to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed, KUNA said.

The disagreement centres on the prime minister having been granted temporary immunity by parliament protecting him against questioning from MPs on issues including handling the Covid-19 pandemic and corruption until the end of 2022. It has hindered efforts to boost state finances - hit hard last year by low oil prices and the pandemic - and enact a debt law needed to tap global markets.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kuwait
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out