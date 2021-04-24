Home / World News / Kuwait suspends commercial flights from India due to rising cases
Kuwait suspends commercial flights from India due to rising cases

The move was on the instructions of health authorities after an evaluation of the global coronavirus status.
Reuters | , Cairo
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 05:59 AM IST
A deserted street in Kuwait city seen as a nationwide curfew from 5 pm until 5 am is imposed for one month to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, after Kuwait recorded its highest daily COVID-19 infection count in March. (AFP)

Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation said early on Saturday in a tweet that it had suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India, effective April 24 and until further notice.

The move was on the instructions of health authorities after an evaluation of the global coronavirus status.

All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, the statement said.

Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter. Cargo is unaffected.

