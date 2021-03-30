Home / World News / La Nina has ended, Australian weather bureau says
An end to the La Nina is expected to see average conditions across Australia for at least the next three months, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said.
MAR 30, 2021
Firefighters battle the Morton Fire as it burns a home near Bundanoon, Australia. Australia has sweltered through its fourth-hottest year on record despite the usually cooling impact in recent months of the La Nina climate pattern, the nation’s weather bureau said.(AP)

A La Nina weather event has subsided, Australia's weather bureau said on Tuesday, ending a six-month spell of greater rainfall and cooler than average temperatures across the country's east coast.

While the event is blamed for the recent devastating floods across Australia's east coast earlier this month, the wetter weather also drove record wheat production during the 2020/21 season.

Despite a return to average weather conditions, Australian farmers are expected to reap the benefits of recent heavy rain as soil moisture boosts crops that will be planted next month.

