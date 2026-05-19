Lahaina Noon: The rare astronomical event when even your shadow disappears

For a few moments twice every year, shadows vanish. The unusual phenomenon, which feels straight out of a science-fiction film, is a real astronomical event known as Lahaina Noon — also called “zero shadow day” or “shadowless noon.” During this brief period, the Sun sits directly overhead at solar noon, causing upright objects such as poles, trees, buildings and even people to cast almost no shadow. Upright objects cast almost no shadow during the Lahaina Noon (Honolulu Magazine)

The event occurs when the Sun reaches the “subsolar point” — the exact spot on Earth where sunlight falls vertically. As a result, shadows shrink dramatically and can disappear almost entirely for a few moments.

Scientists describe the phenomenon as the subsolar point passing overhead, while in Hawaii it is popularly known as Lahaina Noon. The term was coined by the local Bishop Museum in the 1990s, inspired by the Hawaiian word “lā haina,” meaning “cruel Sun.”

Lahaina Noon only occurs in locations situated between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, where the Sun can appear directly overhead at certain times of the year. Cities across India, Southeast Asia, Central America and parts of Africa also experience similar “zero shadow” days annually.

The phenomenon usually attracts curiosity from skywatchers, students and scientists alike, as everyday objects appear strangely shadowless under the midday Sun.

Science behind the “zero shadow” phenomenon Lahaina Noon takes place because of the Earth’s tilt and its yearly journey around the Sun. As the planet moves in orbit, the Sun’s direct rays shift between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. Since Hawaii lies within this tropical region, the Sun aligns directly overhead twice every year.

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At that precise moment during solar noon, sunlight falls almost vertically, causing upright objects like trees, poles and even people to cast virtually no shadow. The effect lasts only for a few minutes, making it a brief but fascinating astronomical spectacle. The exact dates and timings vary across the Hawaiian islands depending on their location.

Long before it became popularly known as Lahaina, ancient Hawaiians called the phenomenon “kau ka lā i ka lolo,” which translates to “the sun rests on the brains”, a vivid description of the intense overhead sunlight.

The modern name “Lahaina Noon” was adopted in 1990 after a naming contest organised by Honolulu’s Bishop Museum. In Hawaiian, the word “Lahiana” roughly means “cruel sun,” reflecting the harsh, direct sunlight experienced during the event.