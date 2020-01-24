e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Large explosion rips through building in Houston, Texas: police

Large explosion rips through building in Houston, Texas: police

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the area around the blast and emergency vehicles converged on the area.

world Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Houston
The explosion took place in Gessner Road, in the northwest of the city, Houston police said in a Twitter post.
The explosion took place in Gessner Road, in the northwest of the city, Houston police said in a Twitter post.(Photo: @BattleNub19/Twitter)
         

A massive explosion ripped through a building in Houston, Texas early on Friday, shattering windows in the vicinity and heard by residents across a wide area, police and media said.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the area around the blast and emergency vehicles converged on the area.

The explosion took place in Gessner Road, in the northwest of the city, Houston police said in a Twitter post. They advised traffic to stay away from the area but did not give any word on any injuries.

ABC’s local affiliate KTRK said residents had reported broken windows and doors from the blast and said at least one person had been seen with injuries.

It said the blast appeared to have originated at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company.

The company did not respond to a phone call.

The blast occurred at around 4:25 a.m. (1025 GMT).

Mike Iscovitz, a meteorologist with the local Fox News channel said the huge blast had shown up on local weather radar and was felt more than 20 miles (32 km) away.

“Radar clearly shows this brief FLASH of reflectivity from NW Houston,” he tweeted.

tags
top news
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Realme’s first fitness band is confirmed to launch in India next month
Realme’s first fitness band is confirmed to launch in India next month
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news