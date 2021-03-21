Home / World News / Largest ‘potentially hazardous asteroid’ of 2021 to pass by Earth today at 124,000 kmph. All you need to know
world news

Largest ‘potentially hazardous asteroid’ of 2021 to pass by Earth today at 124,000 kmph. All you need to know

The reason behind the unusually speedy close approach is the asteroid’s highly inclined and elongated orbit around the Sun, according to Nasa.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:08 PM IST
An asteroid named (153201) 2000 WO107will barrel past earth on November 29(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The largest asteroid to pass by Earth in 2021 will be at its closest on Sunday, presenting astronomers a valuable opportunity to have a good look at a space rock that, according to Nasa, was formed at the “dawn of our solar system.” The near-Earth asteroid, called 2001 FO32, was discovered in March 2001 by the Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research (LINEAR) program in Socorro, New Mexico. The asteroid completes one orbit around the Sun every 810 days.

“We know the orbital path of 2001 FO32 around the Sun very accurately, since it was discovered 20 years ago and has been tracked ever since,” Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), said in a statement.

Here’s all you need to know about the asteroid:

1. It will make its closest approach at a distance of about 2 million kilometres, equivalent to 5.25 times the distance from Earth to the Moon.

2. The 2001 FO32 asteroid has been designated a “potentially hazardous asteroid” due to its closeness to the planet in astronomical terms.

3. During this approach, the asteroid will pass by at about 124,000 kilometres per hour, which is faster than the speed at which most asteroids encounter Earth.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pakistan may extend closure of educational institutions due to surge in cases

France passes security law allowing off-duty police officers to carry weapons

'No choice': Fleeing coup, Myanmar police refugees in India seek asylum

Russian envoy says UK nuclear arms plan is illegal

4. The reason for the unusually speedy close approach has been attributed to the asteroid’s highly inclined and elongated orbit around the Sun.

5. The orbit is tilted 39 degrees to Earth’s orbital plane, taking the asteroid closer to the Sun than Mercury and twice as far from the Sun as Mars.

This diagram depicts the elongated and inclined orbit of 2001 FO32 as it travels around the Sun (white ellipse). (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

6. At the time of discovery, the size of the asteroid had been estimated to be roughly 1 kilometre wide but recent observations suggest the object is likely between 440 to 680 metres wide.

7. The 2001 FO32 is somewhat smaller than the last notably large asteroid close approach -- the 1998 OR2 asteroid passed by Earth on April 29, 2020 -- but it will be three times nearer to Earth.

8. According to the Paris Observatory, the asteroid will be at its closest to Earth at around 4.00pm GMT (9.30pm IST) on March 21, 2021.

9. There is no threat of a collision with Earth currently or for centuries to come, according to Nasa.

10. Chodas said that the asteroid will be the brightest when it moves through southern skies. “Amateur astronomers in the southern hemisphere and at low northern latitudes should be able to see this asteroid using moderate size telescopes with apertures of at least 8 inches in the nights leading up to closest approach, but they will probably need star charts to find it,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa potentially hazardous asteroids asteroid

Related Stories

trending

‘In dust we trust’: Nasa posts fascinating pics of 5th brightest galaxy in sky

PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:03 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP