Unbelievable! Largest Bermese python nest housing 13 feet female with 111 eggs discovered in Florida's Everglades

A startling discovery in the heart of the Everglades has sent shockwaves through Florida's conservation community. The largest python snake nest in the state's history was recently uncovered, raising concerns about the invasive species' impact on native wildlife. The removal of a massive female Burmese python and her 111 eggs has become a crucial step in safeguarding the fragile ecosystem of the Everglades and preserving its biodiversity. A Burmese python sits in the grass at Everglades Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.(AFP)

Unravelling the Python Nest

On July 7, a skilled contractor from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Python Action Team ventured into the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area. There, they made a startling discovery—a colossal Burmese python measuring an impressive 13 feet and 9 inches, accompanied by a nest containing a staggering 111 eggs.

A colossal Burmese python measuring an impressive 13 feet and 9 inches, accompanied by a nest containing a staggering 111 eggs.(Brandon Rahe)

The removal of this formidable serpent and her potentially destructive offspring was not only an essential task but also a vital step towards protecting the delicate balance of the Everglades ecosystem.

Preserving Native Habitats

While Florida is renowned for its diverse array of native snakes and reptiles, the Burmese python is an unwelcome intruder. Originating from India, lower China, the Malay Peninsula, and certain East Indies islands, these massive pythons have found their way to the Sunshine State, wreaking havoc on the local flora and fauna. With a penchant for preying on native mammals, reptiles, and birds, these invasive predators pose a significant threat to the delicate balance of the ecosystem.

Addressing the Invasive Menace

Given their non-native status, Burmese pythons in Florida are not protected by wildlife regulations. This means that landowners have the authority to humanely eliminate them on their property with permission. Furthermore, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission allows for the capture and humane killing of Burmese pythons without a permit or hunting license on specified Commission-managed lands in south Florida throughout the year.

The discovery of the largest python snake nest in Florida's history serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle to preserve the state's unique wildlife. The removal of this formidable python and her eggs is a significant victory in the battle against invasive species.

