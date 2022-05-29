Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / Last phone location of pilot of missing Nepal plane traced in Mustang's Lete area: Report
world news

Last phone location of pilot of missing Nepal plane traced in Mustang's Lete area: Report

The missing Tara Air plane has now been located at Kotwang in Mustang district of Nepal. However, there is no confirmation yet on the status of the 22 persons onboard.
File image of a Tara Air DHC-6 Twin Otter, in Simikot, Nepal.(via REUTERS)
Updated on May 29, 2022 05:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Hours after Tara Air's 9 NAET went missing on Sunday with 22 people onboard, the phone location of the pilot, Captain Prabhakar Ghimire, was tracked by search and rescue teams with the help of Nepal Telecom, a local media report stated. According to the latest reports, the aircraft was located at Kowang in Mustang district of Nepal.

According to report by Nepal News, Ghimire's phone was tracked, and the last coordinates were traced around the Larke of Lete area in Mustang district, said Yeti Airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula.

According to the information gathered by Nepal Army from locals, the Tara Air plane crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal. It is being said that the plane crashed due to bad weather in the region.

The Nepal Army is currently moving towards the site from the ground and air route, said Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal. The district police have also deployed helicopters to conduct the search for the missing persons.

"We are deploying a helicopter to the area for the search operation,” said Ram Kumar Dani, the DSP of Mustang district police office.

Inclement weather in the region has made rescue operations difficult, the authorities have not yet confirmed casualties.

The aircraft had been missing for over five hours. The chief of the Tribhuvan International Airport said the status of the aircraft was yet to be ascertained. There were four Indians on the flight.

Topics
nepal plane crash
