Late ex-Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi leaves over 900 cr to partner Marta in his will: Report

ByManjiri Chitre
Jul 10, 2023 02:17 PM IST

Ex Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi left over ₹900 crore to his partner Marta Fascina in his will, and a significant sum to his brother and a former senator.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died last month, has left over 900 crore (€100m) to his 33-year-old partner Marta Fascina in his will, reported the Guardian citing sources. The three-time Italian PM and Fascina - who has been a member of the Italian Parliament's lower chamber since the 2018 general election - started their relationship in 2020.

Former Italian prime minister SIlvio Berlusconi (REUTERS Photo)
While the couple never legally married each other, Berlusconi reportedly referred to the Forza Italia deputy as his “wife” on his deathbed.

Meanwhile, Berlusconi - whose empire is estimated to be worth more than six billion euros - has also reportedly left 100m Euros to his brother Paolo, and 30m Euros to a former senator with his Forza Italia party who served jail time for association with the mafia Marcello Dell'Utri.

The late PM, who died of leukemia at the age of 86, also left his company ‘Fininvest’ to his two eldest children - Marina and Pier Silvio. The two children, who are with his first wife Carla Elvira, will hold a combined stake of 53% in Fininvest, reported Guardian.

According to reports, Berlusconi wrote his will by hand on a yellow notepad marked with the letterhead of his mansion near Milan and signed it on October 2, 2022. Expressing his love for his children in the letter, Berlusconi wrote, “I leave the available stock in equal parts to my children Marina and Pier Silvio. I leave all the rest in equal parts to my five children Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora, and Luigi. Thank you, so much love to all of you, your father” the will read.

Silvio Berlusconi was an Italian politician who served as the prime minister of Italy in four governments from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006, and 2008 to 2011.

