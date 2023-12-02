Latest world news News: Today’s Live Updates 02-Dec-2023
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. On 02-Dec-2023, there were several updates in the world news section. Check out out the latest news here.
Get the latest world and breaking news delivered straight to your screen. Our extensive coverage brings the most important and relevant news from politics, sports, entertainment, business, and more. Follow live updates and briefings here.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 02, 2023 12:09 AM ISTNew Zealand records 1st brown wild kiwi births in Wellington in 150 years
Conservationists in New Zealand have registered the first wild kiwi births in Wellington in over 150 years. Two brown kiwi chicks were found in the suburb of Makara, just 25 minutes from the city center. This brings the total number of kiwis in the region to 65. The Capital Kiwi Project aims to restore a large-scale wild kiwi population to Wellington and protect them from predators such as stoats. Kiwi populations have declined at an average rate of 2% per year, largely due to predation. Around 95% of wild-born kiwis in New Zealand are killed before reaching adulthood.Dec 02, 2023 12:06 AM ISTThree killed in Lebanon as Israel, Hezbollah resume fire after end of Gaza truce
Israeli shelling killed three people in southern Lebanon on Friday, according to Lebanon's state news agency. This comes as the truce between Israel and Hamas collapsed, leading to a resumption of hostilities at the frontier. Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, later announced that one of its fighters was among those killed. The group conducted several attacks on Israeli military positions at the border in support of Palestinians in Gaza. The Israeli army stated that its artillery struck sources of fire from Lebanon and intercepted two launches. Sirens warning of possible incoming rockets sounded in several towns in northern Israel, prompting residents to seek shelter.
-