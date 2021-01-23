Lawmakers express anger as US troops guarding Capitol forced to sleep in garage, First Lady rushes to do damage control
- Some members of Congress, noting that many of the troops came from their home states, voiced outrage.
A decision to turn a chilly underground parking garage into an overnight billet for National Guard troops in Washington to protect President Joe Biden's inauguration has stirred an uproar.
A number of the 25,000 troops standing guard around the US Capitol in recent days in the wake of the January 6 insurrection had been allowed to take breaks and naps in between long shifts on the floors of the building housing the US Congress.
But on Thursday afternoon, after the legislature resumed work a day after the Biden inauguration, someone decided instead to force them out to a nearby parking garage.
Photos that spread quickly over the internet showed troops stretched out under fluorescent lights in parking slots, with few toilets, outlets for charging phones or other facilities.
Some members of Congress, noting that many of the troops came from their home states, voiced outrage.
"This is an insult to all National Guard units that followed orders and served in the cold and rain through the night without fail. They protected our Capitol when we needed them most," said Representative Brendan Boyle on Twitter.
Lawmakers visited the troops and apologized early Friday.
"What happened was an outrage and it will never happen again," said Chuck Schumer, the new Senate Majority leader, as he walked in a hall in the Capitol with dozens of soldiers sleeping on both sides.
Schumer said nobody knew exactly who ordered the part-time soldiers moved to the garage.
In the afternoon, first lady Jill Biden also paid a surprise visit to a group of military personnel on duty in Congress, offering them chocolate chip cookies and posing for photos.
"The National Guard will always hold a special place in the hearts of all the Bidens," she said. President Joe Biden's late son, Beau, was a member of the Delaware National Guard.
Echoing the recriminations over responsibility for letting hundreds of violent supporters of then-president Donald Trump crash the Capitol on January 6, National Guard officials said Capitol Police told them to move to the garage, and the Capitol Police denied it.
They "did not instruct the National Guard to vacate Capitol building facilities," said Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman in a statement.
"As of this morning, all Guardsmen and women have been relocated to space within the Capitol complex."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pride and caution in Wuhan on lockdown anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nuclear powers stay out of first nuke ban treaty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House to trigger Donald Trump trial process on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 new variant causes higher mortality, says UK PM Boris Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Want to feel safe again': Americans lament slow pace of Covid vaccine rollout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump impeachment trial to begin in Senate week of Feb 8: Chuck Schumer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpaceX plans to drill for natural gas near Texas launchpad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 150 inauguration National Guard test positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lawmakers angered as US troops guarding Capitol forced to sleep in garage
- Some members of Congress, noting that many of the troops came from their home states, voiced outrage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden warns Covid-19 toll can cross 600,000, urges Congress to pass rescue plan
- Biden added that he was looking forward to working with both parties in Congress to "move quickly" on getting people help through his rescue plan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First Lady Jill Biden thanks National Guard members with chocolate chip cookies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump impeachment headed to Senate, triggering trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spain discarding thousands of Pfizer vaccine doses for lack of right syringes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of US hospitals and beds dwindled before ‘catastrophic’ pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janet Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for US Treasury
- A full confirmation vote just days after Biden took office would put the 74-year-old PhD economist quickly to work on a deep economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. She broke a similar gender barrier when she became Fed chair in 2014, a role she held until 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox