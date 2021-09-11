Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leaked audio reveals Taliban's rift with Pakistan, claims report

Reports said the Taliban leader, in the audio, blamed the ISI for the ‘non-inclusive’ Cabinet that the Taliban have announced this week.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 09:04 PM IST
ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed visited Kabul last week.

A purported audio clip is going viral on social media claiming that the voice in the clip belongs to Taliban leader Mullah Fazel Akhund who is slamming Punjab (Pakistan) for "destroying everything". Reports said that Mullah Fazel, the deputy defence minister of the interim cabinet, also referred to ISI chief Hameed Faiz's recent visit to Kabul which, according to the audio, 'has ruined Afghanistan's entire future and another war is expecting". Hindustan Times did not independently verify the authenticity of the viral audio clip.

A News18 report said that the audio mentioned a firing incident in the President's Palace between Faiz Hameed's bodyguards and the Taliban commanders.

 

Faiz Hameed's recent visit to Kabul raised questions over Pakistan's role behind the Taliban and reports said that the ISI chief visited Afghanistan to mediate between the Taliban and the Haqqanis. Before his visit, the Taliban were set to announce a Cabinet under the leadership of Mullah Baradar. After the visit, there were some tweaks in the plan the final Cabinet was set up under the leadership of Taliban Supreme leader Akhundzada. Two prominent Haqqani leaders have also been inducted into the Cabinet. Reports said that this was not the Cabinet that the Taliban were actually planning as they had promised an inclusive Cabinet.

The clash during the ISI chief's visit was not the first one regarding the Cabinet formation. Going by reports, the visit itself was prompted by a clash between the Taliban and the Haqqani network in which Mullah Baradar was injured.

After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, Pakistan officially distanced itself from the Taliban using the fact that Mullah Baradar was in jail in Pakistan until the US wanted him to be released.

The ISI chief had said that his visit was meant for discussing the situation of the country with the leadership. On account of his visit, the announcement of the interim cabinet was delayed last week. 

