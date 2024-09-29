Lebanon crisis live updates: 33 killed, 195 injured in fresh Israeli strike; Iran seeks UN Security Council meeting

Lebanon crisis live updates: People who fled the southern suburb of Beirut amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes, sit at a park in down town Beirut, Lebanon, (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Lebanon crisis live updates: The brutal bombardment in Beirut, Bekaa valley and other regions of Lebanon by Israeli forces on Saturday has killed 33 people, including top Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, reported new agency ANI. The Israeli air strikes have also wounded 195 people and displaced thousands as they flee southern Lebanon to avoid bombings which have continued since Friday....Read More

Israel confirmed the death of influential Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday, in operation ‘New Order' wherein they launched strikes in Beirut on Friday, levelling seven buildings and killing six people.

In a post on X, the IDF wrote,“Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world.” US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have backed Israel in the killing of Nasrallah, stating that justice had been done for many victims of the Hezbollah.

Iran on the other hand has condemned the killing of Nasrallah and has called for a UN Security Council meeting to stop Israel's strikes in Lebanon and other areas in the region.

A senior member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, deputy commander Abbas Nilforoushan, was also killed in the strikes in Beirut on Friday. Iranian supreme leader Khamenei was also moved to a secure location in the aftermath of the attacks, sources told Reuters.

Israel claimed to have hit more than 140 Hezbollah “terror targets” in Lebanon on Saturday, including Hassan Nasrallah and other Hezbollah commanders such as Muhammad Ali Ismail, along with his deputy, Hossein Ahmed Ismail.

Hassan Nasrallah's daughter Zainab was also killed in the strikes on Friday.

More than 1,000 people have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded in the past two weeks, the health ministry said, and about one million Lebanese have been displaced by the strikes.