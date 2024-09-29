Lebanon crisis live updates: 33 killed, 195 injured in fresh Israeli strike; Iran seeks UN Security Council meeting
Lebanon crisis live updates: The brutal bombardment in Beirut, Bekaa valley and other regions of Lebanon by Israeli forces on Saturday has killed 33 people, including top Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, reported new agency ANI. The Israeli air strikes have also wounded 195 people and displaced thousands as they flee southern Lebanon to avoid bombings which have continued since Friday....Read More
Israel confirmed the death of influential Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday, in operation ‘New Order' wherein they launched strikes in Beirut on Friday, levelling seven buildings and killing six people.
In a post on X, the IDF wrote,“Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world.” US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have backed Israel in the killing of Nasrallah, stating that justice had been done for many victims of the Hezbollah.
Iran on the other hand has condemned the killing of Nasrallah and has called for a UN Security Council meeting to stop Israel's strikes in Lebanon and other areas in the region.
A senior member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, deputy commander Abbas Nilforoushan, was also killed in the strikes in Beirut on Friday. Iranian supreme leader Khamenei was also moved to a secure location in the aftermath of the attacks, sources told Reuters.
Israel claimed to have hit more than 140 Hezbollah “terror targets” in Lebanon on Saturday, including Hassan Nasrallah and other Hezbollah commanders such as Muhammad Ali Ismail, along with his deputy, Hossein Ahmed Ismail.
Hassan Nasrallah's daughter Zainab was also killed in the strikes on Friday.
More than 1,000 people have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded in the past two weeks, the health ministry said, and about one million Lebanese have been displaced by the strikes.
Lebanon crisis live updates: Sirens sounded in Jerusalem following Lebanon counter attack
Lebanon crisis live updates: After Israeli air strikes devastated Beirut and other areas in Lebanon, late on Saturday Lebanon launched a counter-attack in Israeli territory.
Sirens were sounded in Jerusalem as Lebanon responded to the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike on Beirut.
Earlier, Hezbollah claimed to have sent 65 rockets into Israeli territory though they caused minimal damage due to Israel's defense alert systems.
Lebanon crisis live updates: UK calls for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon
Lebanon crisis live updates: The UK has called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon as Israeli air strikes have led to severe casualties and damage in the country, including the death of top Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy posted on X, saying, “We agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire to bring an end to the bloodshed. A diplomatic solution is the only way to restore security and stability for the Lebanese and Israeli people.”
Lammy was referring to his discussion with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday, following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut which killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Lebanon crisis live updates: Iran calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting amid Israeli strikes
Lebanon crisis live updates: Iran has called for for emergency UN Security Council meeting amid Israeli strikes in Beirut that led to the death of A senior member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, deputy commander Abbas Nilforoushan on Friday.
"Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent rights under international law to take every measure in defense of its vital national and security interests," Iran's U.N. ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, said in a letter to the 15-member council.
