e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Beirut blast area housed highly-explosive materials, says Lebanese internal security chief

Beirut blast area housed highly-explosive materials, says Lebanese internal security chief

Lebanon’s internal security chief Abbas Ibrahim said that a massive blast in Beirut’s port area occurred in a section housing highly-explosive materials, and not explosive as had been reported earlier by the official state news agency NNA.

world Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:02 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Dubai
Smoke rises in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020.
Smoke rises in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. (Reuters photo)
         

Lebanon’s internal security chief Abbas Ibrahim said that a massive blast in Beirut’s port area occurred in a section housing highly-explosive materials, and not explosive as had been reported earlier by the official state news agency NNA.

Speaking to reporters in televised remarks, he declined to speculate about the cause of the explosion in Lebanon’s capital, saying “we cannot preempt investigations”.

tags
top news
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Like an earthquake’: Huge explosion rips through Beirut captured on video
‘Like an earthquake’: Huge explosion rips through Beirut captured on video
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
Massive blast shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut, hundreds injured
Massive blast shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut, hundreds injured
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In