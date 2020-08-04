Beirut blast area housed highly-explosive materials, says Lebanese internal security chief
Lebanon’s internal security chief Abbas Ibrahim said that a massive blast in Beirut’s port area occurred in a section housing highly-explosive materials, and not explosive as had been reported earlier by the official state news agency NNA.world Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:02 IST
Lebanon’s internal security chief Abbas Ibrahim said that a massive blast in Beirut’s port area occurred in a section housing highly-explosive materials, and not explosive as had been reported earlier by the official state news agency NNA.
Speaking to reporters in televised remarks, he declined to speculate about the cause of the explosion in Lebanon’s capital, saying “we cannot preempt investigations”.
