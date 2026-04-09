Lebanon watches closely, Israel flags 'mistrust' for Pakistan: All eyes on US-Iran talks in Islamabad on Friday

The stage may be set for talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad on Friday, but a cloud of uncertainty continues to hang over them. A key issue ahead of the talks and since the ceasefire was agreed upon remains Lebanon's inclusion in the truce.

While Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to host the talks, the US and Iranian delegations are said to be led by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammed Ghalibaf, respectively. (AP/AFP)

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As Beirut witnesses one of its worst attacks from Israel in over 40 years, the Arab country has its eye set on the talks as it seeks help against the ongoing Israeli strikes.

Confusion has erupted over Lebanon's inclusion in the US-Iran truce. While Pakistan's first statement on the ceasefire calls for a halt in all hostilities, including Lebanon, both the US and Israel have denied this.

Meanwhile, Iran has threatened to derail the ceasefire and block the Strait of Hormuz if the attacks against Lebanon continue.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Tel Aviv's stance, which is that it will work towards disarming and dismantling Hezbollah, which is an Iranian-backed militant group.

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{{^usCountry}} As the world watches closely, here's what we know ahead of the highly anticipated talks in Pakistan: US-Iran talks set for Friday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the world watches closely, here's what we know ahead of the highly anticipated talks in Pakistan: US-Iran talks set for Friday {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Delegations from the United States and Iran will meet in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Friday, April 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delegations from the United States and Iran will meet in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Friday, April 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the run-up to the talks, Pakistani authorities have declared April 9 and 10 as public holidays in Islamabad as a security measure. Only hospitals, police and other essential utilities will be allowed to operate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the run-up to the talks, Pakistani authorities have declared April 9 and 10 as public holidays in Islamabad as a security measure. Only hospitals, police and other essential utilities will be allowed to operate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} From the US, the white House has stated that the American delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance. Vance will be joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From the US, the white House has stated that the American delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance. Vance will be joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner. {{/usCountry}}

Security personnel stand guard on a closed road near the Red Zone area in Islamabad as Pakistan prepares for the high-stakes talks involving US and Iranian representatives over the war. (AFP)

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The delegation from Iran is expected to be led by parliament speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf. It remains unclear whether representatives from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, will be part of the delegation.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar are expected to host the talks over the weekend. The involvement of Field Marshal Asim Munir remains unclear, even though it has been speculated that Munir was involved in the negotiations leading up to the ceasefire announcement.

The question of Lebanon

As Israel continues to pound Lebanon, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called on Sharif to confirm its inclusion in the Iran war ceasefire.

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In a statement, the PM's office called on Pakistan to "confirm that the ceasefire includes Lebanon to prevent a recurrence of the Israeli attacks witnessed yesterday".

Pakistan's Sharif has also confirmed the call from Salam, stating that Islamabad strongly condemned the truce violations carried out in Beirut.

Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, Lebanon on April 8, 2026. (REUTERS)

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Over 1,500 people in Lebanon, including 130 children, have been killed since Israeli strikes and ground operations started on March 2.

As per the Lebanese health ministry, a total of 1,530 people have been killed, which includes 102 women, 130 children, and 57 health workers. Furthermore, around 4,812 people have been wounded due to the strikes and bombardment.

Israel's ‘mistrust’ for Pakistan

Despite Pakistan claiming that Lebanon was part of the negotiations (and Sharif's statement on X, which includes Beirut), Israel continues to state otherwise.

Ahead of the talks, Israel's ambassador to India stated that Tel Aviv does not trust Pakistan as a mediator and will rely on its American counterparts to convey the Israeli message.

"One wouldn't trust Pakistan. They have been behaving very problematically when it comes to sponsoring terrorism, and they do not recognise our state," said Israeli envoy Reuven Azar.

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"The Americans have decided to get their assistance, and that is their choice. We trust our American friends to do whatever is needed and to deal with the challenges we have in front of us," said Azar.

The Israeli envoy to New Delhi also recalled the US-led ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip, stating that during this time, Washington consulted "problematic countries" such as Turkey and Qatar.

"They took facilitation and support from problematic countries such as Turkey and Qatar, which support the Muslim Brotherhood and terrorist organisations in the region," he said.

"We hope at the end of the day that we achieve the results, and we are going to make sure together with our American friends that these threats are neutralised," the envoy told PTI.

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A fragile truce

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday. Moments after this truce was announced, it was declared that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened.

However, Israel stepped in and stated that it will not cease its attacks on Lebanon as it was not part of the two-week truce agreement.

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Following the intense attacks on Lebanon, Iran once again closed the Strait of Hormuz and stopped the passage of all ships and vessels in the key strait.

Iran and the IRGC condemned the strikes and warned of a resumption of attacks if Israel did not stop attacking Beirut.

Iranian deputy foreign minister further stated that Tehran was ready to resume attacks on Wednesday night due to the fresh bombardment in Lebanon, but decided against it after Pakistani intervention.

It is also to be noted that Israeli attacks on Lebanon were not the only truce violations. Iran reported that it was struck on the Sirri and Lavan islands, where key oil refineries were targeted. Furthermore, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar reported attacks moments after the truce was announced.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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