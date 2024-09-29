Lebanon-Israel war: Iran seeks UN Security Council meeting after Hezbollah leader's death | 10 points

Following the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by Israeli forces, Iran has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to convene over Israel's activities in Lebanon and the broader region. Demonstrators gesture as they carry pictures of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during a protest, following his killing in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.(REUTERS)

Iran's UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani has sent a formal letter to the 15-member council urging action. He strongly warned against any attacks on its diplomatic premises and representatives, emphasising the principle of inviolability and saying that Iran will not tolerate any further aggression.

In the letter, Iravani has also mentioned that Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent rights under international law to take every measure in defense of its vital national and security interests.

In light of rising tensions in the Middle East, the Indian Embassy in Beirut issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, urging Indian nationals to exercise increased caution and advising against travel to Lebanon.

Here's what we know so far about the Israel-Lebanon war:

The Lebanese health ministry said that Israeli air strikes on Saturday left 33 people dead and 195 others injured. According to the Israeli army, a projectile launched from Lebanon has impacted the occupied West Bank, leading to the ignition of fires. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah a historic turning point that could shift the balance of power in the Middle East, warning of “challenging days” ahead. President Joe Biden said that the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was a “measure of justice” for the victims of a four-decade “reign of terror.” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused the United States of backing the operation that resulted in the deaths of Nasrallah and numerous others. The health minister of Lebanon said that in less than two weeks, a total of 1,030 people, including 156 women and 87 children have been killed in Israeli airstrikes. Norway's foreign minister announced that European, Arab, and Islamic nations have begun efforts to enhance support for a Palestinian state and prepare for a post-war future in Gaza amid the escalating conflict in Lebanon. Hezbollah says it will continue to confront Israel in support of Gaza and in defence of Lebanon. Top Israeli officials have warned that they will replicate the destruction of Gaza in Lebanon if Hezbollah's fire persists, heightening concerns about further displacement. Russia's foreign minister has said that Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was intended to provoke Iran and the US into igniting a full-scale war across the region.

With inputs from Reuters



