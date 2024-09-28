How Israel carried out Op 'New Order' to ‘kill’ Hezbollah chief in Lebanon: New video out

Israel said Saturday that it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in what they called Operation "New Order", dealing its most significant blow to the Lebanese militant group after months of fighting. There was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah. Israel shares control room visuals, stating the chief of general staff led the operation targeting Hassan Nasrallah.(X/Israel)

How Israel executed Operation ‘New Order’?

On Friday, Israel launched a major military strike on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Lebanon's Beirut, targeting the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The airstrikes destroyed multiple high-rise buildings in the southern suburbs, an area that has been Hezbollah's stronghold for years.

The operation involved two rounds of airstrikes, which caused massive explosions and widespread panic in the residential district of Haret Hreik. The Israeli military confirmed that the attack aimed at Hezbollah's main underground headquarters, located beneath residential buildings.

“Fighter jets of Israel Air Force under the precise intelligence guidance of the intelligence wing and the defence system, attacked the central headquarters of Hezbollah, which is located underground, under a residential building in the Daha area of ​​Beirut,” Israel said in an statement on Saturday.

“The attack was carried out while the top brass of Hezbollah were at the headquarters and engaged in coordinating terrorist activities against the citizens of Israel,” it claimed.

Footage from the scene showed buildings reduced to rubble. Many residents were seen fleeing the area, carrying their belongings. Rescue workers were deployed in search for survivors.

Israel released visuals from the control room, stating that the chief of the general staff oversaw the operation targeting Hassan Nasrallah.

Netanyahu was in US when Israel struck Hezbollah chief

News of the blasts came when Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was still in United States for his United Nations general assembly address. He was briefing reporters after his speech. A military aide informed him, and Netanyahu swiftly ended the briefing.

After the strikes, PM Netanyahu cut short his US visit to return home.

Hours earlier, he spoke at the UN, promising to continue Israel's two-week campaign against Hezbollah. This further reduced chances of an internationally backed cease-fire.