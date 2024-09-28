Israeli PM Netanyahu holds 2 maps at UN, shows India as 'Blessing' and Iran as ‘Curse’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held up two maps while addressing the UN General Assembly on Friday, showing India as a “Blessing” and Iran as a “Curse”, amid rising tensions with the Middle Eastern country, reported news agency ANI. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the UNGA with maps labelling his allies as a blessing and Iran as a curse. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(AP)

The map of “Blessing” held up by Netanyahu outlined a vision of unity between Israel and its Arab partners connecting with Asia and Europe via a land bridge between the Indian ocean and Mediterranean sea.

The map shown “Curse” according to Netanyahu is a “map of an arc of terror that Iran has created and imposed from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean".

The maps also marked the Palestinian territories of West Bank, Gaza and Syria's Golan Heights as a part of Israel.

The maps were only one demonstration of a larger appeal by Netanyahu for countries to introduce sanctions against Iran and join Israel in blocking their nuclear weapons program.

During his speech, Netanyahu said, “For too long the world has appeased Iran, it turns a blind eye to its internal repression, it turns a blind eye to external aggression. That appeasement must end and that appeasement must end now.”

Addressing Iran's support of the Hezbollah and the Israeli strikes targeting them in Lebanon, Netanyahu sent a chilling message, "I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran. If you strike us, we will strike you. There is no place in Iran where the long arm of Israel cannot reach. And that is true for the entire Middle East."

Tensions between the two countries started rising after Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran in July and have further escalated with Iran calling Israeli strikes in Lebanon a “flagrant war crime”.